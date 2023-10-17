All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


9 helicopters and air defence systems struck at air bases of Berdiansk and Luhansk, runways damaged

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 17 October 2023, 13:20
9 helicopters and air defence systems struck at air bases of Berdiansk and Luhansk, runways damaged
stock photo

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of Ukraine jointly with the Defence Forces of Ukraine conducted an operation of striking the air bases in the temporarily occupied cities of Berdiansk and Luhansk.

Source: press service of SOF, which provides the details of the Dragonfly operation

Details: Reportedly, the SOF have obtained information about the Russians using the air bases in the temporarily occupied cities of Berdiansk and Luhansk and storing a significant amount of ammunition, aircraft and special equipment.

Advertisement:

The information was checked and confirmed. The SOF handed over the location and necessary information to the units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine. The Russians have suffered significant losses as a result of the strike on the night of 16-17 October.

According to latest reports, the Defence Forces have destroyed in Berdiansk and Luhansk:

  • nine helicopters with different modifications;
  • special equipment parked at the air bases;
  • air defence launcher;
  • ammunition storage.

Moreover, runways at the air bases were damaged.

The SOF remarked that the ammunition storage in Berdiansk was detonated before 4:00. Detonation in Luhansk happened before 11:00.

The Russians have lost tens of members of personnel killed and injured. The bodies are still being retrieved from under the rubble, the report states.

Background:

  • On the night of 16-17 October, Ukrainian troops attacked helicopters and equipment belonging to the Russian occupying forces at air bases near the occupied cities of Berdiansk and Luhansk.
  • Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Command explained that he had no information on what was likely to have been hit at the airfields but added that, in general, destroying Russian helicopters is definitely beneficial for the Ukrainians.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
All News
Advertisement: