President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula

European PravdaWednesday, 18 October 2023, 21:58

The next meeting on the Ukrainian peace formula at the level of advisers and diplomatic representatives can be attended by more than 50 states. As a result, plans for the implementation of the peace formula points are expected to be approved.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the President’s Office, on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast on Wednesday

Details: Zhovkva noted that the meeting on the peace formula, the third in a row, will take place "in the near future", and it, according to Kyiv's estimates, "will bring together more than 50 representatives of states at the level of national security advisers, diplomatic advisers and representatives of the foreign ministry".

"For each of the ten working groups, a working plan has been prepared in accordance with ten points of the formula, the so-called "roadmap". The advisers at this meeting will discuss the results of this work, approve roadmaps, the final wording of the points of the peace formula, and its philosophy," he announced.

The deputy head of the President’s Office also expressed the expectation that it is at this meeting that the exact place and time of the Global Peace Summit will be determined, which, he added, becomes even more relevant due to the events in the Middle East.

"The peace formula that Ukraine and our global partners are talking about can also be applied in one way or another to ensure that these events that are currently taking place in and around Israel do not lead to an even greater escalation and global consequences," Zhovkva explained.

Background:

