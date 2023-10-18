All Sections
Details of negotiations on Zelenskyy's peace formula are revealed: to be held in Europe

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 18 October 2023, 10:39
Details of negotiations on Zelenskyy's peace formula are revealed: to be held in Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Ukraine's President's Office

Ukraine and partner states have agreed on further talks at state leader security adviser level to approve the peace formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: information confirmed by several independent sources to European Pravda (EP)

Details: This will be the third meeting of the advisers, whose main task is to agree on holding a Peace Summit or other event in a multilateral format that should approve the peace formula based on Ukrainian proposals. The first meeting took place in Copenhagen, Denmark, in June, and the second in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in August.  

"(Head of the President's Office) Andrii Yermak is currently planning a new meeting of national security and political advisers in Malta," one of the sources confirmed in response to EP's request.

Another source also confirmed that an agreement had been reached to hold the talks in Malta, an EU state. The meeting will last two days and will take place in late October, the source added.

Negotiations on the exact list of participants are currently underway.

Background

  • The meeting in Jeddah was attended by national security advisers and political advisers to the leaders of about 40 countries. Among them are those that are not part of the Western camp, such as China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Chile, and South Africa. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the participation of Chinese representative Li Hui in a meeting on the Ukrainian peace formula in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Russia was not invited to participate. 
  • At the end of September, Yermak expressed hope that the third meeting of the national security advisers to the heads of state would be held by the end of October to discuss Ukraine’s peace formula.
  • European Pravda previously published the text of Ukraine's 10-point peace formula.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

