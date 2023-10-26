Russians bring FSB psychologists to Ukrainian occupied territory

The Russians have brought a group of psychologists controlled by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) to Ukrainian temporarily occupied territories, allegedly to provide free assistance.

Details: For example, in occupied Luhansk Oblast, the Russians opened about 10 psychological offices, which already provide assistance to dozens of people. However, the group of psychologists who arrived from Russia was approved by the FSB.

The psychologists are tasked with gathering information about disloyal residents during sessions. They also propagandise for the Russian Armed Forces.

