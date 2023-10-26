All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians bring FSB psychologists to Ukrainian occupied territory

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 26 October 2023, 05:18
Russians bring FSB psychologists to Ukrainian occupied territory
Stock photo: FSB of Russia

The Russians have brought a group of psychologists controlled by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) to Ukrainian temporarily occupied territories, allegedly to provide free assistance.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center

Details: For example, in occupied Luhansk Oblast, the Russians opened about 10 psychological offices, which already provide assistance to dozens of people. However, the group of psychologists who arrived from Russia was approved by the FSB.

Advertisement:

The psychologists are tasked with gathering information about disloyal residents during sessions. They also propagandise for the Russian Armed Forces.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Luhansk Oblast
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
Luhansk Oblast
Russians try to encircle Avdiivka, attacking near Klishchiivka and Andriivka − General Staff
UN Commission publishes report on rape and torture in Russian-occupied territories
Russians disrupt heating season in temporarily occupied territories in Ukraine's east
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
12:55
Threat is real: Director of Askania-Nova nature reserve on likelihood of Russians exporting animals
All News
Advertisement: