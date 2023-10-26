"Like after nuclear explosion": Ukraine's Air Force says reports of damage in Khmelnytskyi Oblast are exaggerated

The local authorities independently assess the damage from Russian attacks and the work of Ukraine's Air Defence Forces. The task of air defence is to down Russian targets wherever possible.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, on air of national 24/7 newscast and in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "I was a little surprised by that information [from the local government of Khmelnytskyi Oblast about the aftermath of a Russian air attack on 25 October 25 – ed.]. As if after a nuclear explosion... 1,760 civilian targets, schools, churches – it sounds frightening.

It is necessary to explain what is happening... If a Shahed drone or a missile crashes, an explosion occurs in the air, an anti-aircraft missile explodes, an enemy air target explodes, windows may be damaged by the blast wave (windows have very little chance in general, that is why they are fastened with tape so that the debris did not hit people). This is how an anti-aircraft combat takes place.

If there is a small number of Shahed drones or missiles, and settlements and houses fall into the air defence area, then such things happen.

The wreckage is sure to fall on the ground, which is why we ask people to go to the shelter.

Therefore, there is damage to roofs, windows. However, everyone counts in a different manner, and local managers may have tough time providing financial assistance [to those who suffered losses in such attacks]. Therefore, it is necessary to understand the information that appears now, and not to frighten people with terrible numbers, [alk it takes is] to make things clear. "

Details: In an interview with UP, Ihnat specified that six Shaheds were destroyed in the sky over Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 24-25 October, and five more – following their tracking routes in various regions.

Background:

Russia launched 11 Shahed attack drones on Ukraine on the night of 24-25 October. Ukraine’s Armed Forces said that the air defence network shot down all Russian drones, though several people were injured and buildings were damaged by the falling wreckage.

The cities of Slavuta and Netishyn (Khmelnytskyi Oblast) sustained damage when Ukraine’s air defence downed the Russian drones.

Ukraine’s Energy Ministry said that Russia attacked the area near the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant. The explosions caused by the Russian drone strike damaged windows in the power plant’s administrative premises and laboratory.

