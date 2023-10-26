All Sections
Slovakia will not supply Ukraine with weapons – new Slovakian Prime Minister

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 26 October 2023, 20:39
PHOTO: FACEBOOK OF ROBERT FICO

Robert Fico, the new Prime Minister of Slovakia, has stated in a conversation with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, that Bratislava will not support Ukraine with military aid anymore.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Fico on Facebook

Details: Among other things, Fico told Von der Leyen that "from this day on, Slovakia will have its own opinion in Brussels".

He announced changes to the country's criminal law in response to "harsh violations of human rights and abusing criminal law against the opposition", which his party Smer-SD was until recently.

"I have also informed the European Commission’s President that the new Slovakian government will not support Ukraine in a military way and that we will focus exclusively on humanitarian aid," Fico added and claimed that von der Leyen stressed the sovereign right of EU member states to support or not to support Ukraine with weapons.

Prior to that, the new Slovakian Prime Minister confirmed that he will not support the military aid for Ukraine because "Let them negotiate peace for 10 years rather than kill each other for 10 years without any result".

Background: On 25 October, the new government headed by Robert Fico was officially approved, following the results of the parliamentary elections in Slovakia. Pro-Russian officials took the offices particularly important for Ukraine.

