Lithuania's Foreign Minister says North Korea has given more ammunition to Russia than EU to Ukraine

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, has called on European Union member states to avoid slowing down the supply of ammunition to Ukraine because North Korea has to date given more ammunition to Russia than the EU has to Ukraine.

Source: Gabrielius Landsbergis on X, as reported by European Pravda

"The EU promised Ukraine 1,000,000 artillery rounds. So far, we have delivered only 300,000. Meanwhile, North Korea delivered 350,000 to Russia."

Landsbergis added that the EU "surely" has the resources "to outperform North Korea". "We should stop being frozen in the headlights while brave Ukrainians die," he wrote.

Previously: Landsbergis made the comment after Bloomberg reported that the EU was falling behind its plan to provide Ukraine with one million artillery shells by March 2024.



Bloomberg reported that the EU has so far provided about 30% of the planned amount of ammunition to Ukraine and said that the Union was at risk of not reaching its target of one million artillery shells.

Meanwhile, NATO is pushing member states to abandon protectionist policies and agree on a single standard for artillery ammunition to ramp up its production.

