From combat helicopters to guided bombs: how Russia builds up military plants potential

Journalists of the Skhemy project have analysed satellite images and found that Russia is actively building military plants – In particular, those that manufacture and repair tactical and strategic aircraft, combat helicopters, military drones and guided bombs.

Source: Skhemy project (Radio Liberty) investigative report

Details: In particular, the Kazan Aviation Plant which belongs to the Rostec State Corporation, Russians build and repair strategic bombers, for example, the Tu-22M3s and the Tu-160s, from which Russia launches missiles at Ukraine.

The construction of the new hangar began in 2018, but in 2022, construction was accelerated and almost completed this year. According to military experts, this workshop can repair and upgrade strategic bombers.

Kazan Aviation Plant PHOTO: SKHEMY

A hangar with access to the airstrip appeared on the territory of the Irkutsk Aviation Plant from 2019 to 2021, and already this year the construction of another, similar facility is being completed. The profile of this enterprise is the repair and production of Su-30 fighters of all modifications.

Such premises, according to aviation expert Anatolii Khrapchynskyi, can be used to repair civilian aircraft of the Sukhoi Superjet type and Su-30 fighters.

Irkutsk Aviation Plant PHOTO: SKHEMY

On the territory of the Dubna Machine-Building Plant in Moscow Oblast, there is the Raduga State Machine Building Design Bureau. It produces Kh-22, Kh-55 and Kh-101 missiles.

In 2021, construction began on a large building there, and it was completed in 2023. This is a new private plant for the production of Russian UAVs, owned by the Kronstadt Engineering company (affiliated with the AFC-System holding of Russian oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenkov).

The company is focused on the production of military drones under the Orion, Helios and other brands, with various modifications ranging from reconnaissance to attack drones.

Dubna machine-building plant PHOTO: SKHEMY

At the Ural Civil Aviation Plant in Yekaterinburg, Russians repair engines and gearboxes that can be used in military helicopters such as Mi-2, Mi-8, Mi-24 and Ka-52. All these helicopters are actively used by the Russian army in the war against Ukraine.

In 2021-2023, a new large workshop was built there.

Ural Civil Aviation Plant PHOTO: SKHEMY

