Thermoelectric power plant which heats 1.5 million households in Moscow on fire

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 26 October 2023, 16:56
Thermoelectric power plant which heats 1.5 million households in Moscow on fire
Stock photo: Getty Images

A fire broke out at the Thermoelectric Power Plant No.16 in Moscow, which provides heat and electricity for 1.5 million households in northwestern Moscow.

Source:  RIA Novosti, a pro-Kremlin Russian news outlet; Shot, a Russian Telegram channel

Details: According to official reports, three gas boilers caught fire, and part of the power plant’s roof caved in.

Russian emergency services cut off the supply of gas to the power plant and are waiting for the gas to burn out before they begin to extinguish the fire. The power plant was also cut off the grid.

It is currently unclear what caused the fire, but Russian officials promised to investigate this.

For reference: Thermoelectric Power Plant No.16 in Moscow supplies heat and electricity to over 1.5 million businesses and residential users in northwestern Moscow.

Subjects: Russia
