All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian media say Hamas delegation and Iran representative are in Moscow

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 26 October 2023, 16:43
Russian media say Hamas delegation and Iran representative are in Moscow
Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook. Photo: Wikipedia

A Hamas delegation headed by Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook, a member of the Hamas political bureau, and Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani have arrived in Moscow.

Source: RIA Novosti, a pro-Kremlin Russian news outlet, with reference to an anonymous source, TASS, citing Maria Zaharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, during a press briefing

Details: A source told RIA Novosti that the delegation is currently in Moscow, but did not clarify if it had meetings planned in the Russian capital. There has been no official information about the visit.

Advertisement:

Update: Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, reported that Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin in Moscow on Thursday.

She also confirmed that representatives of Hamas are in Moscow.

This is the first such visit since the beginning of the most recent military conflict in Gaza.

RIA Novosti later reported that Hamas representatives "expressed appreciation for Putin’s position and Russia’s diplomatic efforts" during their meeting with Mihail Bogdanov, Deputy Head of Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

Background: 

  • Putin stated there was a need for Palestinian-Israeli negotiations, which, in his opinion, should result in the creation of an independent Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.
  • Hamas responded that it welcomed Russia's "tireless efforts to stop Israel's aggression" against the militants.
  • Biden condemned the actions of Hamas and Putin in his speech, saying that the attacks on Israel and the invasion of Ukraine share common motives. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Hamas' tactics in Israel are the same as those used by Russia against Ukraine.
  • The Kremlin is offended by Biden comparing Putin with Hamas.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
Russia
Russia claims it intercepted Ukrainian drone
From combat helicopters to guided bombs: how Russia builds up military plants potential
Germany arrests businessman suspected of selling drone engines to Russia
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
12:55
Threat is real: Director of Askania-Nova nature reserve on likelihood of Russians exporting animals
All News
Advertisement: