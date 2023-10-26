Russian media say Hamas delegation and Iran representative are in Moscow

A Hamas delegation headed by Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook, a member of the Hamas political bureau, and Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani have arrived in Moscow.

Source: RIA Novosti, a pro-Kremlin Russian news outlet, with reference to an anonymous source, TASS, citing Maria Zaharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, during a press briefing

Details: A source told RIA Novosti that the delegation is currently in Moscow, but did not clarify if it had meetings planned in the Russian capital. There has been no official information about the visit.

Advertisement:

Update: Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, reported that Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin in Moscow on Thursday.

She also confirmed that representatives of Hamas are in Moscow.

This is the first such visit since the beginning of the most recent military conflict in Gaza.

RIA Novosti later reported that Hamas representatives "expressed appreciation for Putin’s position and Russia’s diplomatic efforts" during their meeting with Mihail Bogdanov, Deputy Head of Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

Background:

Putin stated there was a need for Palestinian-Israeli negotiations, which, in his opinion, should result in the creation of an independent Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Hamas responded that it welcomed Russia's "tireless efforts to stop Israel's aggression" against the militants.

Biden condemned the actions of Hamas and Putin in his speech, saying that the attacks on Israel and the invasion of Ukraine share common motives. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Hamas' tactics in Israel are the same as those used by Russia against Ukraine.

The Kremlin is offended by Biden comparing Putin with Hamas.

Support UP or become our patron!