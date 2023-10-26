All Sections
Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine from the south

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 26 October 2023, 23:47
Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine from the south
Iranian-made drones. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Air Force issued a warning that Russia launched attack drones on Ukraine from the south late on 26 October.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: Air-raid warnings were issued in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts in southern Ukraine in light of the threat of a Russian drone attack.

There is a threat of ballistic missile strikes on Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Updated: Ukraine’s Air Force issued an all-clear soon after midnight on 27 October.

