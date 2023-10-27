All Sections
Russia claims it intercepted Ukrainian drone

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 27 October 2023, 00:08
A Hrim Ukrainian attack drone. Stock photo: Army Inform

Russia’s Defence Ministry has claimed that it intercepted a Ukrainian drone over Kursk Oblast on the evening of 26 October.

Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Quote: "The Kyiv regime’s attempt to deploy an attack UAV to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was intercepted around 21:00 on 26 October."

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that its air defence intercepted a Ukrainian drone over Kursk Oblast, in the vicinity of the town of Kurchatov.

Updated: Later, the Russian Defence Ministry reported that allegedly another drone was intercepted over Kursk Oblast.

