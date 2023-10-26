Russia suffers losses near Avdiivka, Ukraine holds back Russia’s advance – US National Security

John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, has said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding the line in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Lyman and Kupiansk, where Russia is trying to advance.

Source: John Kirby during a White House press briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kirby said that Russia has launched a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine across multiple lines, including around Avdiivka, Lyman and Kupiansk. He said that the offensive "was not a surprise" as the US has been monitoring the build-up of Russian forces in the area. Thus far, Ukraine’s Armed Forces "have been able to hold on and hold on the defence against this offensive" – in part thanks to the US military aid.

"Since the 11th of October, Russia has suffered significant losses in this offensive attempt of theirs, including at least 125 armoured vehicles around Avdiivka and more than a battalion’s worth of equipment," Kirby said.

He warned that Russia will likely continue to attack around Avdiivka and "may be able to achieve some tactical gains" in the coming months. However, this is achieved at the cost of "thousands of casualties" in Russia’s effort to conduct the offensive, with Russian forces under-trained for combat and suffering from "poor morale".

"We have information that the Russian military has been actually executing soldiers who’ve refused to follow orders. We also have information that Russian commanders are threatening to execute entire units if they seek to retreat from Ukrainian artillery fire," Kirby added.

He also said he believed that the Russian offensive near Avdiivka is another "sobering reminder" that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is not giving up on his aspirations to take all of Ukraine", making it crucial that the US and allies continue to support Ukraine.

Previously: Last week, UK Defence Intelligence reported that Russia has launched a coordinated offensive on several fronts in the east of Ukraine but said that it "looks increasingly unlikely" that it will capture Avdiivka.

