Ukraine's border guards capture Moscow resident, only survivor in his unit

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 27 October 2023, 09:39
PHOTO: STATE BORDER GUARD SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Members of the Steel Border, the State Border Guard Service's assault brigade of the Offensive Guard, have captured a Russian contract soldier during a mop-up operation on the Svatove front. [The Offensive Guard is a collective name for assault brigades recruited from among the National Guard, the National Police and the State Border Guard of Ukraine; this campaign is run by Ukraine's Interior Ministry - ed].

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine 

Details: The captured soldier turned out to be a citizen of Russia, a resident of Moscow. He said that he decided to go to war on his own, for the sake of a salary of RUB 200,000 (US$2,121).

Quote from Ukrainian defenders: "That's how much the Kremlin pays every month for killing Ukrainians. The captured soldier also confirmed that prisoners from the Storm and Black Mamba units are usually deployed alongside regular troops in assault operations. 

The prisoner was lucky to be the only survivor from his unit, and he will now replenish Ukraine's POW exchange fund."

 

Subjects: war
