Pro-Russian oligarch becomes owner of new fighter yacht

Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian businessman and one of the leaders of the banned pro-Russian Opposition Platform — For Life party to whose daughter Putin is a godfather, who was accused of high treason in Ukraine and taken in by Russia in a POW exchange, became the owner of a new yacht worth RUB 886 million, or US$9.627 million.

Source: Russian online publication Verstka (Layout)

Details: The publication discovered that Medvedchuk bought a Pershing 9X high-speed yacht called a "fighter" by its manufacturer, Italian Ferretti Group. On board the 28-metre vessel are four cabins with eight beds. In total, the yacht can accommodate up to 20 guests.

Advertisement:

Photo: pershing-yacht

According to customs data available to the publication, the vessel named Amore Mio was launched only in 2023. It passed Russian customs on 26 July. The yacht approached Russian waters under the flag of Palau, and its sender was a United Arab Emirates company named Lavel Fzco.

The Russian recipient of the yacht is Renaissance JSC. According to the audit report from 24 February 2021, the company's beneficial owner was Medvedchuk's wife, Oksana Marchenko.

The company issued a "temporary import" of the yacht. This procedure is used when the presence of goods in the customs territory is impractical permanently. In addition, it partially exempts the declarant from paying customs duties.

Previously: In December 2022, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) was going to auction Medvedchuk's super yacht Royal Romance, which had been seized in Croatia.

Background:

In February 2023, the court froze the property of Oksana Marchenko [Viktor Medvechukʼs wife – ed.], who is suspected of financing Russian occupation groups, with a total value of more than UAH 5.6 billion (about US$152.7 million).

On 8 September 2023, the Office of the Attorney General reported that the armoured Mercedes-Benz S500 4 Matic, which belongs to ex-MP Viktor Medvedchuk, accused of treason, was being searched for

Support UP or become our patron!