Belarusian volunteer soldier who liberated Irpin and Kherson KIA in Ukraine

31-year-old Belarusian volunteer soldier Paviel Horbač who went by the alias Bort was killed on the battlefield in Ukraine. He took part in the liberation of Irpin in Kyiv Oblast, Kherson in Ukraine’s south and a number of other settlements.

Source: Belarusian Radio Liberty branch with reference to three sources and friends of the volunteer

Details: Paviel’s friends confirmed his death. Details are still unknown. Radio Liberty reported that he had been posting on social media this week.

Advertisement:

Radio Liberty reported that from 2012 to 2015, Paviel worked under contract in the Belarusian army and was a senior officer. He was convicted of having an "illicit relationship" in Belarus. Horbač stated that he wanted to appeal the verdict.

He took active part in the Belarusian protests of 2020 and was forced to leave the country to avoid criminal prosecution. He worked as a trucker in Poland.

Horbač came to Ukraine at the very beginning of the full-scale war, together with his friend Zmicier Apanasovič, who went by the alias Terror. Both Bort and Terror took part in the battles for Irpin (Kyiv Oblast) in March 2022. Apanasovič was wounded and killed there.

Later, Bort was the chief of intelligence of the Terror battalion. He took part in battles in Ukraine’s south, including the liberation of Kherson. A few months before his death, Horbač left the Terror unit. Recently, he had been fighting in another unit.

Radio Liberty added that this is at least the 36th Belarusian volunteer soldier to be killed since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!