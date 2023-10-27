All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians to investigate attempted assassination of former pro-Russian MP

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 27 October 2023, 17:51
Russians to investigate attempted assassination of former pro-Russian MP
OLEH TSAROV COLLABORATING WITH THE OCCUPIERS. SCREENSHOT

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has begun to investigate the attempted assassination of  Oleh Tsarov, Ukraine's traitor and former MP, who was shot in occupied Yalta.

Source: FSB

Quote: "An attempt on the life of Russian public and political figure Oleh Anatoliiovych Tsarov was made in Yalta on the night of 26-27 October.

Advertisement:

The FSB opened a criminal case over this fact under Article 277 (attempt on the life of a state or public figure) of the Criminal Code of Russia."

Details: It is stated that urgent operational and investigative measures and investigative actions are underway.

It is reported on Tsarov's Telegram channel that there was no positive news about his health.

Previously: It became known on 27 October that Oleh Tsarov, who supports Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was shot and is in serious condition.

Background: 

  • The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced Tsarov to 12 years in prison in absentia in May 2022.
  • Tsarov arrived in Kyiv Oblast with the Russian army and also called on Yurii and Oleksandr Vilkul to surrender Kryvyi Rih to the Russian occupiers.
  • Tsarov repeatedly posted calls on Telegram to change the borders of the territory and state border of Ukraine in violation of the procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:43
The Netherlands send five F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
All News
Advertisement: