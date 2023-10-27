Russians to investigate attempted assassination of former pro-Russian MP

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has begun to investigate the attempted assassination of Oleh Tsarov, Ukraine's traitor and former MP, who was shot in occupied Yalta.

Source: FSB

Quote: "An attempt on the life of Russian public and political figure Oleh Anatoliiovych Tsarov was made in Yalta on the night of 26-27 October.

The FSB opened a criminal case over this fact under Article 277 (attempt on the life of a state or public figure) of the Criminal Code of Russia."

Details: It is stated that urgent operational and investigative measures and investigative actions are underway.

It is reported on Tsarov's Telegram channel that there was no positive news about his health.

Previously: It became known on 27 October that Oleh Tsarov, who supports Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was shot and is in serious condition.

Background:

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced Tsarov to 12 years in prison in absentia in May 2022.

Tsarov arrived in Kyiv Oblast with the Russian army and also called on Yurii and Oleksandr Vilkul to surrender Kryvyi Rih to the Russian occupiers.

Tsarov repeatedly posted calls on Telegram to change the borders of the territory and state border of Ukraine in violation of the procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine.

