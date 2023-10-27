Oleg Tsarov, Ukrainian traitor and former member of parliament, who supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has been shot and is in a serious condition.

Source: Vladimir Rogov, a collaborator and so-called "governor" of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Details: Rogov wrote that "Oleg's condition is very serious. He is currently in intensive care." He also said that Tsarov had been shot. Social media users are also circulating a video, apparently filmed near Tsarov's house, where an attempt was made on him.

Відео з-під будинку Царьова, де на нього начебто скоїли замах pic.twitter.com/LzRD1FMro5 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) October 27, 2023

Later, the following information was posted on Tsarov's Telegram channel on behalf of the administrator:

Quote: "The information about the attempted assassination of Oleh Tsarov has been confirmed by his family. Around midnight, he was shot twice at the sanatorium where he lives. There is no information about the perpetrator, and the security forces are investigating.

By the time the ambulance arrived, Oleh was unconscious and suffering from heavy blood loss. There is no information about his state of health at the moment."

Background:

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced Tsarov in absentia to 12 years in prison in May 2022.

Tsarov arrived in Kyiv Oblast together with the Russian army in March 2022, and also called on Kryvyi Rih's local administration to surrender the city to the Russian occupiers.

Tsarov has repeatedly posted calls on his Telegram channel to change the boundaries of the territory and the state border of Ukraine in violation of the order established by the Constitution of Ukraine.

