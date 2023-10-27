All Sections
​​Ukraine's Intelligence: Russia prepares information attack against Ukraine's Defence Minister

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 27 October 2023, 19:47
Rustem Umierov. Photo: Dmytro Larin, UP

The Chief Intelligence Directorate has announced that the special services of the Russian Federation had prepared an information attack against Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence.

Source: The Chief Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry press service

Details: Intelligence reports that the Russian special services have sent their propagandists a new method of narratives to undermine trust in Ukraine among partners in the West.

In particular, the Russians plan to "disseminate" fake news that "Corrupt Ukraine sells weapons to Hamas terrorists" and also use the Grain Corridor for the illegal arms trade.

Also, the planned disinformation effort included claims that "Rustem Umierov uses his own connections in the Arab world for the illegal arms trade" and "Lebanon's opening of the market for Ukrainian agricultural products is used for the illegal arms trade".

Quote from Intelligence: "The goal of the enemy's new information campaign remains unchanged - to completely stop the supply of weapons to the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine from the partner states."

"The Intelligence of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence warns journalists, representatives of Ukrainian and foreign media, and citizens of Ukraine against spreading harmful lies invented by the Russian special services."

Subjects: Russia
