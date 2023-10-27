Bakhmut front: Ukraine's forces advance 10 metres every day, Russians engage reserves

Yurii Fedorenko, commander of the assault UAV company of the 92nd separate assault brigade, said that the Russians are engaging their reserves on the Bakhmut front, but the Ukrainian forces hamper their offensive.

Source: Fedorenko in a talk show of Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The enemy pulls their reserves, try to knock us out. We hamper that offensive, breaking the assault potential of the enemy, move forward. Therefore, there is progress, but sometimes it can be just two gaps – 10 metres a day, which are quite tough to achieve."

Details: According to Fedorenko, the Russians are using both contractors and representatives of various private companies, in particular the Shtorm-Z units.

"The Russians carry out assault actions mainly at the expense of the mobilised. The enemy also saturates the detachment with a huge number of artillery means and also actively uses UAV means."

