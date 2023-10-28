All Sections
Air-raid warnings issued in Ukraine at night

Saturday, 28 October 2023, 02:24
AN AIR-RAID WARNING SYSTEM. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

An air raid warning was issued in several Ukrainian oblasts at around 02:00 on the night of 27-28 October. 

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; an air-raid warning map 

Details: An air-raid warning began to extend from the southern oblasts starting at 01:57.

The Air Force reported a missile threat in oblasts where an air-raid warning had been issued.

An air-raid warning map showed that the "red" colour, which indicates threat, had extended to some southern, southeastern, eastern and central Ukrainian oblasts.

Updated: The Air Force announced at 02:44 that the all-clear had been given in the oblasts.

