Ukraine to fight until last liberated citizen and territory – Ukrainian representative at UN Security Council

During the recent meeting of the UN Security Council, the Ukrainian representative has stated that the Defence Forces will continue to fight Russian military personnel sent to the war in Ukraine and destroy their equipment and other Russian targets until the complete liberation of Ukrainian territories.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Serhii Dvornyk, adviser to the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN

Details: Dvornyk stressed that Ukraine will continue to fight until every Ukrainian citizen and every piece of our sovereign land is liberated, and Russia is defeated in the war.

"We will destroy airports... as happened in occupied Berdiansk and Luhansk on 17 October.

We will continue to eliminate Russian equipment and soldiers, whom the Moscow generals send as cannon fodder for suicide attacks on the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka," Dvornyk emphasised.

He added that Russian soldiers in Ukraine have only two right decisions, either to surrender, "as many have already done" or to leave the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine "without any delay".

"And as long as they are in Ukraine, they will remain legitimate military targets," Dvornyk noted.

Ukraine also stated that Russia was abusing the UN Security Council tool, convening it to divert attention from war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"It is absolutely unacceptable to hastily demand holding the Security Council meetings with the sole purpose of obstructing the measures planned and prepared by other Security Council members in advance," Dvornyk said, referring to the expected Friday Arria-formula meeting on the conclusions made by the independent UN Commission investigating Russian crimes in Ukraine.

Dvornyk pointed to the "cognitive dissonance" in the statements made by Russian representatives.

Russia "consistently justifies the invasion, referring to the right to self-defence and stating that the decision [to start the so-called special military operation in Ukraine] was taken in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter", providing states with the right for self-defence.

However, just two days ago, within the context of the Israel conflict, Moscow referred to the decision of the UN International Court of Justice to argue that the principle of self-defence cannot be applied to an occupying authority.

"And Russia is exactly such a state in relation to Ukraine," the diplomat emphasised.

At the same time, Dvornyk said Russia was not complying with the UN International Court of Justice order dated 16 March 2022 to stop Russian military actions in Ukraine.

Dvornyk called Moscow's behaviour "show, manipulation, hypocrisy and cynicism". This is "a very pathetic show... trying to blame the victim of armed aggression for receiving means of protection, Russia has been receiving Iranian drones for more than a year and is now ready to kneel before the North Korean regime to beg for additional weapons and ammunition to continue the war of aggression against Ukraine" Dvornyk added.

