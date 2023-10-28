Ukraine's Defence Forces advance on Dnipro River's left bank in Kherson Oblast – ISW

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has reported that Ukrainian defenders are continuing to advance on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

Source: the Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Ukrainian troops have advanced slightly on the eastern (left) bank of Kherson Oblast and continued their offensive operations near the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast and in the western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Geolocation footage published on 27 October showed that Ukrainian forces made further advances south under the Antonivka Bridge north of the city of Oleshky (7 km south of Kherson and 4 km from the Dnipro River).

The ISW previously reported that Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group landed close to Pidstepne (20 kilometers east of Kherson and 3 kilometres from the Dnipro River), where they took control of a section of the road that connects the settlements of Poima, Kozachi Laheri and Krynky.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 27 October:

Russian forces launched a series of missile and drone strikes against Ukraine on the night of 26 to 27 October.

Unspecified actors attempted to assassinate Russian-backed former separatist Ukrainian politician Oleg Tsaryov on 27 October.

Russian authorities have likely coerced Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) into joining a "volunteer" formation that will fight in Ukraine, which would constitute an apparent violation of the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War.

Russian forces continued offensive operations near Avdiivka on 27 October but did not make any confirmed advances.

Russian forces conducted offensive operations along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, near Bakhmut, southwest of Donetsk City, in western Donetsk Oblast, in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area, and in western Zaporizhzhia and advanced near Bakhmut.

Chechen Republic Head Ramzan Kadyrov announced the formation of a second Chechen volunteer formation named for a second Chechen figure who fought against imperial Russian rule.

