All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Forces advance on Dnipro River's left bank in Kherson Oblast – ISW

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 28 October 2023, 04:24
Ukraine's Defence Forces advance on Dnipro River's left bank in Kherson Oblast – ISW
UKRAINIAN DEFENDERS. PHOTO: UKRAINE'S GENERAL STAFF

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has reported that Ukrainian defenders are continuing to advance on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

Source: the Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Ukrainian troops have advanced slightly on the eastern (left) bank of Kherson Oblast and continued their offensive operations near the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast and in the western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Advertisement:

Geolocation footage published on 27 October showed that Ukrainian forces made further advances south under the Antonivka Bridge north of the city of Oleshky (7 km south of Kherson and 4 km from the Dnipro River).

The ISW previously reported that Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group landed close to Pidstepne (20 kilometers east of Kherson and 3 kilometres from the Dnipro River), where they took control of a section of the road that connects the settlements of Poima, Kozachi Laheri and Krynky.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 27 October:

  • Ukrainian forces marginally advanced on the east (left) bank of Kherson Oblast and continued offensive operations near Bakhmut and in western Zaporizhia Oblast on 27 October.
  • Russian forces launched a series of missile and drone strikes against Ukraine on the night of 26 to 27 October.
  • Unspecified actors attempted to assassinate Russian-backed former separatist Ukrainian politician Oleg Tsaryov on 27 October.
  • Russian authorities have likely coerced Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) into joining a "volunteer" formation that will fight in Ukraine, which would constitute an apparent violation of the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War.
  • Russian forces continued offensive operations near Avdiivka on 27 October but did not make any confirmed advances.
  • Russian forces conducted offensive operations along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, near Bakhmut, southwest of Donetsk City, in western Donetsk Oblast, in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area, and in western Zaporizhzhia and advanced near Bakhmut.
  • Chechen Republic Head Ramzan Kadyrov announced the formation of a second Chechen volunteer formation named for a second Chechen figure who fought against imperial Russian rule.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson OblastoccupationArmed Forcescounter-offensive
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
Kherson Oblast
Elderly couple injured by Russian drone in Kherson Oblast
Russian forces hit residential building in Kherson Oblast, killing civilian
Russians injure four and kill two civilians, including teenager, in Kherson Oblast
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:43
The Netherlands send five F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
All News
Advertisement: