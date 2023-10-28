White House on Gaza: US is "not drawing red lines for Israel"

In a comment about Israel’s military operations in Gaza, the White House has said that the US is trying not to impose limitations on Israel.

Source: Voice of America, quoting John Kirby, the US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "We're not drawing red lines for Israel," Kirby said.

Kirby said the US continued to talk to Israel about the goals of its operation, the need to protect civilians in Gaza, the effort to ensure the safe return of Israeli hostages and the need to consider what comes after ground operations in Gaza.

Kirby also said the US continues to talk with Israel about the possibility of a "humanitarian pause" in order to free hostages held in Gaza.

Background:

Israeli ground forces entered the Gaza Strip on Friday evening, 27 October, after intense bombardment with artillery and rockets fired from military aircraft.

French President Emmanuel Macron said this week that a large-scale Israeli ground operation in Gaza would be a mistake.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed confidence that Israel will comply with international humanitarian law during its operations in Gaza.

