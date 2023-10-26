All Sections
Georgia did not let in Ukrainians forcibly deported from Kherson for half a month

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 26 October 2023, 17:00

The citizens of Ukraine which had been forcibly taken to Russia from the Ukrainian city of Kherson by the Russian occupiers were finally allowed to enter Georgia after two weeks of being denied entry.

Source: European Pravda; the Sova media outlet with reference to the Volunteers Tbilisi organisation

Details: On 25 October, at about midnight, seven men arrived at the Didube airport in the city of Tbilisi.

At the moment, the volunteers are helping the men obtain documents to return to Ukraine.

These are former convicts from Ukraine forcibly deported into Russian penitentiary facilities. They have served their sentences in the city of Kherson.

Not long before the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Kherson in autumn 2022, the men were taken to the deportation centre in the Russian city of Volgograd where they were banned from entering Russia for eight years.

They tried to cross the Russo-Georgian border on 11 October but failed; they were told that they needed to receive permission from Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry first.

Similar situation also occurred at the end of August. Then six citizens of Ukraine got stuck in a neutral zone between the Russian and Georgian borders; these people were former convicts who had been forcibly taken to Russia.

