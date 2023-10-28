All Sections
Deputy Chief of Ukraine's National Police suspended while criminal investigation into him is ongoing

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 28 October 2023, 20:33
Deputy Chief of Ukraine's National Police suspended while criminal investigation into him is ongoing
Dmytro Tyshlek. Screenshot from a video

Deputy Chief of Ukraine’s National Police Dmytro Tyshlek will be suspended from his duties for the duration of the criminal investigation launched at his request following a journalistic investigation.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "After a journalistic investigation was published, Dmytro Tyshlek publicly appealed to the State Bureau of Investigations, asking law enforcement to investigate the information.

The criminal proceedings are already underway. I am personally waiting for the results with great interest. The public has to have their questions answered. Because there should be no doubt about someone’s loyalty to their state and their oath, especially during the war.

You can rest assured that if the information obtained by the media is confirmed, we will take immediate and tough management decisions regarding Dmytro Tyshlek.

Meanwhile, he will be suspended from duties until the investigation is over."

Background: Bihus.Info, a Ukrainian investigative reporting outlet, has found that as of this summer, Tyshlek’s wife has not gotten rid of her Russian passport, and Tyshlek himself has been spotted driving cars and staying in properties belonging to a leader of a Russian criminal gang.

Tyshlek said he believes that Bihus.Info "distorted the facts" and asked the State Bureau of Investigation to launch an investigation.

