An air-raid warning was issued in Sumy, Poltava and Chernihiv oblasts on the night of 28-29 October due to a danger of missile attacks.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Activity by the enemy’s tactical aircraft [has been recorded]. There is a threat of the use of aerial weapons!"

Details: The all-clear was given at around 01:00.

