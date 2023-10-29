Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Ibrahim Raisi, President of Iran, has stated that Israel has "crossed red lines" with its actions which may "force everyone to take measures".

Source: Raisi on Twitter

Quote: "Washington is asking us not to do anything but they keep giving widespread support to Israel.

The US sent messages to the Axis of Resistance but received a clear response on the battlefield."

Note: The Axis of Resistance is an informal Iranian-backed alliance in the Middle East which includes Hamas.

Background:

John Kirby, White House National Security spokesman, said on Monday, 9 October that Iran is complicit in the war in Israel, although the United States has no intelligence or evidence pointing to Iran's direct involvement in the attacks.

US military bases in the Middle East were attacked on 26 October.

After that the US launched attacks in response on two Iranian facilities in Syria's east.

