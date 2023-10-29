Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran
Sunday, 29 October 2023, 09:46
Ibrahim Raisi, President of Iran, has stated that Israel has "crossed red lines" with its actions which may "force everyone to take measures".
Source: Raisi on Twitter
Quote: "Washington is asking us not to do anything but they keep giving widespread support to Israel.
The US sent messages to the Axis of Resistance but received a clear response on the battlefield."
Note: The Axis of Resistance is an informal Iranian-backed alliance in the Middle East which includes Hamas.
Background:
- John Kirby, White House National Security spokesman, said on Monday, 9 October that Iran is complicit in the war in Israel, although the United States has no intelligence or evidence pointing to Iran's direct involvement in the attacks.
- US military bases in the Middle East were attacked on 26 October.
- After that the US launched attacks in response on two Iranian facilities in Syria's east.
