Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 29 October 2023, 09:46
Ibrahim Raisi. Photo: PHOTO: RIA NOVOSTI

Ibrahim Raisi, President of Iran, has stated that Israel has "crossed red lines" with its actions which may "force everyone to take measures".

Source: Raisi on Twitter

Quote: "Washington is asking us not to do anything but they keep giving widespread support to Israel.

The US sent messages to the Axis of Resistance but received a clear response on the battlefield."

Note: The Axis of Resistance is an informal Iranian-backed alliance in the Middle East which includes Hamas.

Background:

  • John Kirby, White House National Security spokesman, said on Monday, 9 October that Iran is complicit in the war in Israel, although the United States has no intelligence or evidence pointing to Iran's direct involvement in the attacks.
  • US military bases in the Middle East were attacked on 26 October.
  • After that the US launched attacks in response on two Iranian facilities in Syria's east.

