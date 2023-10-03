US State Department sees aggressive anti-corruption measures in Ukraine

The US Department of State has seen that Ukraine has taken aggressive steps to overcome corruption over the past few weeks and urged it to continue.

Source: a statement by Matthew Miller, US State Department spokesperson, at a briefing on 2 October

Details: Miller said that the issue of corruption was discussed with President Zelenskyy during the visit of Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, to Kyiv.

Advertisement:

In addition, members of the US Congress and EU members are demanding anti-corruption measures in Ukraine: "This gets portrayed as about – as something Ukraine needs to do to win support from Western allies and ultimately fulfill its European aspirations, to become a member of the EU, and certainly that is true."

However, above all, Miller believes it is important for Ukraine itself for its ability to build a sustainable economy.

Quote from Miller: "They are going to be a neighbour of Russia in perpetuity; they need to have the economy that can support a security apparatus that can deter future Russian aggression, and they can’t do that if there is widespread corruption in different sectors of the economy."

Background:

Mike Pyle, the White House Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics, sent a letter to the Donor Coordination Platform with a list of reforms that Ukraine must implement in order to continue receiving aid.

In January 2023, the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform was launched to support the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine as part of the so-called financial Ramstein.

The first meeting of the Donor Coordination Platform was held online. It was attended by senior officials from Ukraine, the EU, the G7 countries, and financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, IMF, and World Bank.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!