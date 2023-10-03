All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US State Department sees aggressive anti-corruption measures in Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 3 October 2023, 02:47
US State Department sees aggressive anti-corruption measures in Ukraine
Stock photo: GETTY IMAGES

The US Department of State has seen that Ukraine has taken aggressive steps to overcome corruption over the past few weeks and urged it to continue.

Source: a statement by Matthew Miller, US State Department spokesperson, at a briefing on 2 October

Details: Miller said that the issue of corruption was discussed with President Zelenskyy during the visit of Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, to Kyiv.

Advertisement:

In addition, members of the US Congress and EU members are demanding anti-corruption measures in Ukraine: "This gets portrayed as about – as something Ukraine needs to do to win support from Western allies and ultimately fulfill its European aspirations, to become a member of the EU, and certainly that is true."

However, above all, Miller believes it is important for Ukraine itself for its ability to build a sustainable economy.

Quote from Miller: "They are going to be a neighbour of Russia in perpetuity; they need to have the economy that can support a security apparatus that can deter future Russian aggression, and they can’t do that if there is widespread corruption in different sectors of the economy."

Background:

  • Mike Pyle, the White House Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics, sent a letter to the Donor Coordination Platform with a list of reforms that Ukraine must implement in order to continue receiving aid.
  • In January 2023, the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform was launched to support the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine as part of the so-called financial Ramstein.
  • The first meeting of the Donor Coordination Platform was held online. It was attended by senior officials from Ukraine, the EU, the G7 countries, and financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, IMF, and World Bank.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: