All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia loses 360 more soldiers and 15 tanks in war against Ukraine – Ukrainian General Staff

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 3 October 2023, 08:29
Russia loses 360 more soldiers and 15 tanks in war against Ukraine – Ukrainian General Staff
stock photo: Ukrainian General Staff

Ukrainian Defence Forces killed about 360 Russian troops and destroyed 15 tanks and 40 artillery systems belonging to the Russians on the contact line over the course of 2 October.

Source: Pavlo Kovalchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian General Staff, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Ukrainian General Staff reports that over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces lost:

Advertisement:
  • 360 military personnel;
  • 15 tanks;
  • 8 armoured combat vehicles;
  • 40 artillery systems;
  • 20 operational and tactical UAVs;
  • 23 vehicles and tankers;
  • 5 units of special vehicles.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

Rescue workers complete rubble removal of school in Nikopol: 4 people killed

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
11:09
US sees no signs of Russian involvement in Hamas attack on Israel – White House
11:00
videoUkraine's National Guard hit Russian communication tower with drone
All News
Advertisement: