Ukrainian Defence Forces killed about 360 Russian troops and destroyed 15 tanks and 40 artillery systems belonging to the Russians on the contact line over the course of 2 October.

Source: Pavlo Kovalchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian General Staff, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Ukrainian General Staff reports that over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces lost:

360 military personnel;

15 tanks;

8 armoured combat vehicles;

40 artillery systems;

20 operational and tactical UAVs;

23 vehicles and tankers;

5 units of special vehicles.

