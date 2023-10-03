All Sections
Russia loses 360 more soldiers and 15 tanks in war against Ukraine – Ukrainian General Staff

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 3 October 2023, 08:29
Russia loses 360 more soldiers and 15 tanks in war against Ukraine – Ukrainian General Staff
stock photo: Ukrainian General Staff

Ukrainian Defence Forces killed about 360 Russian troops and destroyed 15 tanks and 40 artillery systems belonging to the Russians on the contact line over the course of 2 October.

Source: Pavlo Kovalchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian General Staff, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Ukrainian General Staff reports that over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces lost:

  • 360 military personnel;
  • 15 tanks;
  • 8 armoured combat vehicles;
  • 40 artillery systems;
  • 20 operational and tactical UAVs;
  • 23 vehicles and tankers;
  • 5 units of special vehicles.

