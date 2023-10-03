Russia loses 360 more soldiers and 15 tanks in war against Ukraine – Ukrainian General Staff
Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 08:29
Ukrainian Defence Forces killed about 360 Russian troops and destroyed 15 tanks and 40 artillery systems belonging to the Russians on the contact line over the course of 2 October.
Source: Pavlo Kovalchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian General Staff, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast
Details: Ukrainian General Staff reports that over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces lost:
Advertisement:
- 360 military personnel;
- 15 tanks;
- 8 armoured combat vehicles;
- 40 artillery systems;
- 20 operational and tactical UAVs;
- 23 vehicles and tankers;
- 5 units of special vehicles.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!