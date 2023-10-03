All Sections
Sometimes tough conversations happen – Ukraine's Internal Minister about Staff meeting

Roman Kravets, Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 3 October 2023, 11:09
IHOR KLYMENKO. PHOTO: UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, has told journalists how the meetings of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief are held.

Source: Klymenko in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The president gathers the Staff members in a particular place. We listen to the commanders who are on the ground; they talk about the combat operations that are taking place, our positions, and what tasks are planned for the near future.

The president also listens to logistics and combat support issues.

All relevant problems are discussed there. For example, after the Russians begin to launch a large-scale fire on us, we are trying to figure out our mistakes and our strengths.

Commanders of various military branches may be invited to make a report.

Sometimes, quite a tough conversation may happen there because all the people are military and we are in a war state.

And the president needs to hear it all in order to understand what is happening on the front."

Details: An order by the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief is issued at the end of each meeting. In this order, each of the Staff members receives a corresponding task.

Klymenko emphasised that the military cabinet deals with operations planning, and immediately before it, the president determines who will be in this cabinet.

Klymenko said problems with mobilisation, issues of the military enlistment offices activities, etc. can be considered and discussed at the Staff meeting.

At the same time, Klymenko did not answer the question of whether plans, such as when the war might end, were announced there.

Quote: "[Klymenko  becomes stricter – ed.] I will not talk about it. The Staff meeting is a private one, and this information is private."

