All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Norway joins latest EU sanctions package against Russia

European PravdaTuesday, 3 October 2023, 12:07
Norway joins latest EU sanctions package against Russia
stockphoto: getty images

Norway has imposed another round of sanctions against Russia, joining similar measures by the European Union.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway on Monday; European Pravda. 

Details: The ministry said that Norway has joined EU sanctions against Russia with some national adaptations. 

Advertisement:

The country is still considering how best to impose a ban on access to ports for ships involved in oil transhipment that are suspected of violating the ban on oil imports or oil price restrictions, or failing to report such shipments or disable navigation systems when transporting Russian oil, the ministry said in a statement. 

Background: 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

Rescue workers complete rubble removal of school in Nikopol: 4 people killed

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
11:09
US sees no signs of Russian involvement in Hamas attack on Israel – White House
11:00
videoUkraine's National Guard hit Russian communication tower with drone
All News
Advertisement: