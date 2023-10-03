Norway joins latest EU sanctions package against Russia

Norway has imposed another round of sanctions against Russia, joining similar measures by the European Union.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway on Monday; European Pravda.

Details: The ministry said that Norway has joined EU sanctions against Russia with some national adaptations.

The country is still considering how best to impose a ban on access to ports for ships involved in oil transhipment that are suspected of violating the ban on oil imports or oil price restrictions, or failing to report such shipments or disable navigation systems when transporting Russian oil, the ministry said in a statement.

Background:

On Friday, the ministry said that Norway would join the bans on entry of Russian passenger cars with nine or fewer seats from 2 October.

It was the last of the European countries bordering Russia to do so.

The day before, Bulgaria announced a similar ban.

