All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Norway to close its border to cars with Russian number plates

European PravdaFriday, 29 September 2023, 17:02
Norway to close its border to cars with Russian number plates
Anniken Huitfeldt, Getty Images

Norway will close its border to vehicles with Russian number plates from 3 October 2023, with the exception of a number of cases.

Source: Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFO), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Norwegian Foreign Ministry stated that Norway is introducing further restrictive measures against Russia in response to the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine in violation of international law.

Advertisement:

The changes will take effect at midnight on the night of Tuesday, 3 October.

Quote from Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt: "Norway, along with its allies and like-minded people, is responding to the brutal war of aggression that Russia is waging against Ukraine. The sanctions must be effective to prevent as much revenue as possible that the Russian state needs to finance its war."

Details: Vehicles registered in Russia with nine or fewer seats may no longer enter Norway.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

However, this regulation does not apply to vehicles with ten or more seats. Therefore, it is still possible to cross the border, for example, with minibuses and buses via the Storskog border station, as is the case now.

Norway also introduced certain exemptions. An exception is made for vehicles owned by Norwegian or European Economic Area citizens permanently residing in Russia or their family members.

An exception was also made for vehicles required due to humanitarian reasons, such as acute illness, death or family funerals.

There are also exemptions for diplomatic vehicles and vehicles belonging to international organisations or state courier services.

Quote from the Norwegian MFA: "Even if a vehicle falls under one of the exceptions, it does not mean that the persons in it are automatically allowed to enter Norway."

Background: All the Baltic States have banned the entry of cars with Russian number plates.

Afterwards, similar bans were introduced in Finland and Poland.

Finland has also implemented round-the-clock checks on its border with Norway to prevent Russian cars from entering its territory.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: