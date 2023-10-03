Large warehouse said to contain soldiers' uniforms burns down in Russia's Rostov-on-Don
Firefighters have spent several hours extinguishing a conflagration that broke out in a warehouse in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don. Meanwhile, a Telegram channel has reported that a batch of uniforms for Russian soldiers was burnt.
Source: Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations; Skrepach on Telegram
Quote: "Fire at a warehouse in Rostov-on-Don. A metal building and pallets caught fire in an open area. The fire covered an area of 500 sq. m."
У Ростові-на-Дону згорів великий склад, кажуть, там була форма для окупантів. Відео МНС РФ pic.twitter.com/voRyjMLxQv— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) October 3, 2023
Details: The Ministry of Emergency Situations was informed of the fire at 20:45 on 2 October. It took 64 people and 24 appliances to put it out, and the fire was eventually extinguished at 23:15.
The Telegram channel Skrepach, which states in its profile description that it stands "for a free Russia without Putin", has claimed responsibility for the fire, stating that Russian soldiers’ uniforms had been burnt.
"Everything that was prepared for the war will burn. In the industrial zone on the Left Bank near the Megamag shopping centre on Shosseynaya Street, a stock of uniforms has been destroyed. At 20:40, 300 sq. km was cleared on Shosseynaya Street. And there will be more," Skrepach wrote.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!