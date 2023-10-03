All Sections
Large warehouse said to contain soldiers' uniforms burns down in Russia's Rostov-on-Don

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 3 October 2023, 13:19
Large warehouse said to contain soldiers' uniforms burns down in Russia's Rostov-on-Don
PHOTO: RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF EMERGENCY SITUATIONS

Firefighters have spent several hours extinguishing a conflagration that broke out in a warehouse in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don. Meanwhile, a Telegram channel has reported that a batch of uniforms for Russian soldiers was burnt.

Source: Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations; Skrepach on Telegram

Quote: "Fire at a warehouse in Rostov-on-Don. A metal building and pallets caught fire in an open area. The fire covered an area of 500 sq. m."

Details: The Ministry of Emergency Situations was informed of the fire at 20:45 on 2 October. It took 64 people and 24 appliances to put it out, and the fire was eventually extinguished at 23:15.

 
PHOTO: RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF EMERGENCY SITUATIONS

The Telegram channel Skrepach, which states in its profile description that it stands "for a free Russia without Putin", has claimed responsibility for the fire, stating that Russian soldiers’ uniforms had been burnt.

PHOTO: SKREPACH ON TELEGRAM

"Everything that was prepared for the war will burn. In the industrial zone on the Left Bank near the Megamag shopping centre on Shosseynaya Street, a stock of uniforms has been destroyed. At 20:40, 300 sq. km was cleared on Shosseynaya Street. And there will be more," Skrepach wrote.

Advertisement: