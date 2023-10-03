All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US sends démarche calling on Ukraine to double down on its fight against corruption

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 3 October 2023, 16:57
US sends démarche calling on Ukraine to double down on its fight against corruption

In recent weeks the United States has called on Ukraine to increase its efforts to fight government corruption, linking them to further non-military support, including through a diplomatic note.

Source: CNN with reference to US officials, as reported by European Pravda

Details: CNN’s sources emphasised that all forms of American assistance, except military aid, could be threatened unless Ukraine does more to overcome corruption.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The message to the Ukrainians has always been that if any of these funds are misappropriated, then it jeopardizes all US aid to the country," one US official stated.

CNN also managed to find out about a diplomatic note sent by the US Department of State which says that Washington expects further anti-corruption efforts from Ukraine and financial transparency to continue direct financial support.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the démarche also emphasised the need for Ukraine to carry out important reforms mandated by its IMF programme, including those pertaining to AML/CFT (anti-money laundering/countering the financing of terrorism).

Earlier, Politico also reported on the Biden administration's greater concern about corruption in Ukraine, which was reflected in a classified strategy on Ukraine.

Among other things, according to media reports, the document expresses concern that corruption could induce Ukraine's Western allies to abandon its support amid the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation.

According to a Politico source, the Biden administration is in discussions with Ukrainian authorities about the possibility of tying future financial assistance to "reforms to tackle corruption and make Ukraine a more attractive place for private investment". 

The US Embassy reported that it has indeed handed over a "list of priority reforms" that Ukraine must implement in order "to integrate into Europe".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: