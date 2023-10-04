All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians bombard Sumy with mortars and artillery, drop bombs

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 4 October 2023, 02:50
Russians bombard Sumy with mortars and artillery, drop bombs
BOMBARDMENT. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Russians carried out 15 bombardments on the border of Sumy Oblast during the past day, with 79 explosions recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Mykolaivka, Khotin, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, and Shalyhyne hromadas came under fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

The Russians fired from artillery on Mykolaivka hromada, and one explosion was recorded.

Khotin hromada: mortar shelling (10 explosions) and artillery shelling (8 explosions).

Artillery shelling (17 explosions) and mortar shelling (3 explosions) were recorded in Krasnopillia hromada.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The Russians struck Velyka Pysarivka hromada with artillery (1 explosion).

The Russians dropped 11 bombs on the territory of Bilopillia hromada. In addition, they carried out artillery shelling (11 explosions).

A mortar attack (3 explosions) was carried out in Yunakivka hromada.

Esman hromada: mortar attacks (10 explosions).

The Russians shelled Shalyhyne hromada with artillery (4 explosions).

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

Rescue workers complete rubble removal of school in Nikopol: 4 people killed

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:36
opinionA Big American Political Storm is Brewing for Ukraine
12:10
Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
All News
Advertisement: