Russians bombard Sumy with mortars and artillery, drop bombs

The Russians carried out 15 bombardments on the border of Sumy Oblast during the past day, with 79 explosions recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Mykolaivka, Khotin, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, and Shalyhyne hromadas came under fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The Russians fired from artillery on Mykolaivka hromada, and one explosion was recorded.

Khotin hromada: mortar shelling (10 explosions) and artillery shelling (8 explosions).

Artillery shelling (17 explosions) and mortar shelling (3 explosions) were recorded in Krasnopillia hromada.

The Russians struck Velyka Pysarivka hromada with artillery (1 explosion).

The Russians dropped 11 bombs on the territory of Bilopillia hromada. In addition, they carried out artillery shelling (11 explosions).

A mortar attack (3 explosions) was carried out in Yunakivka hromada.

Esman hromada: mortar attacks (10 explosions).

The Russians shelled Shalyhyne hromada with artillery (4 explosions).

