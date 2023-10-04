All Sections
FSB and Russia's Kursk Oblast governor clash over defence structures

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 4 October 2023, 04:36
FSB and Russia's Kursk Oblast governor clash over defence structures
DEFENCE STRUCTURES IN KURSK OBLAST PHOTO: NRC

The National Resistance Center has said the FSB (Russian Federal Security Service) in Kursk Oblast has begun prosecuting the oblast’s governor, Roman Starovoit, for building fake defence structures worth 10 billion roubles (approximately US$100.6 million).

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "Earlier, the underground in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation sent the Center of National Resistance a photo of the imitation of defence structures on which Governor Starovoit spent more than 10 billion roubles."

Details: NRC said a conflict arose between the oblast’s FSB and its governor due to the lack of kickbacks from Starovoit.

NRC noted that, at the same time, Starovoit is trying to use his connections in Moscow to avoid the opening of a criminal case against him.

"The heads of the Kursk FSB are threatening criminal prosecution if the governor does not share the stolen funds," NRC said in its statement.

NRC also added, "Instead, Starovoit decided to continue laundering money. But in view of the conflict with the FSB, he began to partially implement the real arrangement of fortifications in Tyotkino settlement."

