All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Biden to explain why Ukraine needs support in special address – White House

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 5 October 2023, 00:12
Biden to explain why Ukraine needs support in special address – White House
Karine Jean-Pierre. Photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden plans to make a special address, where he will explain to the American people and the US Congress how important it is to continue to provide financial and security assistance to Ukraine.

Source: White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre at a briefing on Wednesday, 4 October

Details: According to Jean-Pierre, the majority of lawmakers in the Congress and in the House of Representatives continue to support the allocation of assistance to Ukraine. Biden's speech will aim to make sure both chambers of Congress keep their promise and vote on the Ukrainian issue.

Advertisement:

Jean-Pierre also expressed concern about a small group of Republicans in the House of Representatives who are "causing chaos."

Quote: "So we want to see that commitment continued to the people of Ukraine… It would be a major mistake if we do not continue to do that.

Americans are sick and tired of the infighting that they're seeing in the house right now. They want to see us work in a bipartisan way and the president is willing to do that right."

Background:

  • Earlier on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced that he would make a major speech about the need to continue to help Ukraine.
  • Biden also commented on the dismissal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, noting that he was worried about further approval of assistance to Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: