Biden to explain why Ukraine needs support in special address – White House

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 5 October 2023, 00:12
Karine Jean-Pierre. Photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden plans to make a special address, where he will explain to the American people and the US Congress how important it is to continue to provide financial and security assistance to Ukraine.

Source: White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre at a briefing on Wednesday, 4 October

Details: According to Jean-Pierre, the majority of lawmakers in the Congress and in the House of Representatives continue to support the allocation of assistance to Ukraine. Biden's speech will aim to make sure both chambers of Congress keep their promise and vote on the Ukrainian issue.

Jean-Pierre also expressed concern about a small group of Republicans in the House of Representatives who are "causing chaos."

Quote: "So we want to see that commitment continued to the people of Ukraine… It would be a major mistake if we do not continue to do that.

Americans are sick and tired of the infighting that they're seeing in the house right now. They want to see us work in a bipartisan way and the president is willing to do that right."

Background:

  • Earlier on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced that he would make a major speech about the need to continue to help Ukraine.
  • Biden also commented on the dismissal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, noting that he was worried about further approval of assistance to Ukraine.

