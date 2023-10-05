Explosions heard in Myrhorod and Kropyvnytskyi
Thursday, 5 October 2023, 02:00
Explosions were heard in Myrhorod, Poltava Oblast, and in Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad Oblast, on the night of 4-5 October.
Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster, with reference to local residents and its journalists
Details: An air-raid warning was issued in both oblasts.
Advertisement:
Background:
- On the night of 5 October, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the threat of Russian forces launching ballistic missiles in the direction of Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv and Kharkiv oblasts.
- On the evening of 4 October, Ukraine's Air Force reported that the Russians launched several groups of attack UAVs towards Ukraine's southern oblasts.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!