Ukraine's Defence Forces repel attacks on four fronts and advance on two – General Staff

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks by Russian troops on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Shakhtarsk, and Zaporizhzhia fronts, conducting offensive actions on the Bakhmut and Melitopol fronts.

Source: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, providing information as of 6:00 on 5 October 2023, the 589th day of the full-scale war

Details: During the past 24 hours, 57 combat clashes took place at the front.

In total, the Russian army carried out five missile attacks and 60 airstrikes and carried out 47 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems both on the positions of Ukrainian troops and on civilian targets.

In addition, at night, the Russians attacked Ukraine using 29 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs, Ukrainian air defence destroyed 24 Russian Shaheds.

The following areas were hit by airstrikes: Synkivka, Podoly (Kharkiv Oblast); Kuzemivka, Novoselivske, Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Siversk, Spirne, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Avdiivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Kozatske, Mykolaivka, Olhivka (Kherson Oblast).

More than 140 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts came under artillery fire.

The Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to hold the line in the country's east and south, the offensive operation on the Melitopol front and offensive actions on the Bakhmut front.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no significant change in the operational situation was recorded.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia maintains military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from moving to vulnerable areas, and increasing the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled a Russian attack in the area north of Zybyne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Defence Forces repelled seven Russian attacks in the areas east of Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast and northwest of Dibrova in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians attempted to regain their lost positions in the area of Hryhorivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka settlements (Donetsk Oblast). The defence forces continue their assault south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses on the Russians in manpower and equipment, and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to regain the lost ground near Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast and improve their tactical positions near Lastochkyne in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians carried out more than 15 unsuccessful attacks near Marinka and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled Russian attacks near Zolota Nyva and Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Defence Forces successfully repelled Russian attacks near Novodarivka, Verbove, and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, continuing to consolidate their positions and exhausting the Russians.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to engage in counter-battery combat, destroying storage points and successfully striking the Russian rear.

Quote from the General Staff: "Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Air Force aircraft carried out 13 attacks on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery units inflicted damage on the command post, three areas of clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, ten artillery pieces and the Russian ammunition depot."

