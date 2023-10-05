Russians attack Pechenihy in Kharkiv Oblast with S-300 missile at night

Attack on Pechenyhy on the night of October 5, photo by Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Russian troops launched a missile attack on the settlement of Pechenihy in Kharkiv Oblast at around midnight on 5 October, damaging houses.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office on Facebook

Syniehubov Quote: "Russian forces launched a missile strike (early report indicates it was an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system) on the settlement of Pechenihy in Chuhuiv District at around 00:15 last night. There were strikes on the territory of the "dacha" village [the area full of dachas – summer houses usually with a little plot of land where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries, or keep a garden – ed.]. Two houses were damaged, and fires broke out.".

Advertisement:

Update: Later, the prosecutor's office clarified that the attack on the village of Pechenihy was carried out with the Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket system.

Investigators recorded strikes delivered on civilian targets. Amongst the infrastructure damaged were the territory of a dacha community and residential buildings where civilians live. [A dacha is a sort of a summer house, usually with a little plot of land where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries, or keep a garden; a cooperative dacha community is an association of persons, each of whom has a dacha plot within the same territory – ed.]

Details: In addition, Russian forces fired on the village of Horokhovatka in Izium District at around 03:00, causing a forest fire over an area of 500 square metres.

Other attacks during the day were recorded, but there were no casualties among the civilian population.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!