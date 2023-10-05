All Sections
Russians attack Pechenihy in Kharkiv Oblast with S-300 missile at night

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 5 October 2023, 09:01
Attack on Pechenyhy on the night of October 5, photo by Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Russian troops launched a missile attack on the settlement of Pechenihy in Kharkiv Oblast at around midnight on 5 October, damaging houses.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office on Facebook 

Syniehubov Quote: "Russian forces launched a missile strike (early report indicates it was an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system) on the settlement of Pechenihy in Chuhuiv District at around 00:15 last night. There were strikes on the territory of the "dacha" village [the area full of dachas – summer houses usually with a little plot of land where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries, or keep a garden – ed.]. Two houses were damaged, and fires broke out.".

Update: Later, the prosecutor's office clarified that the attack on the village of Pechenihy was carried out with the Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket system.

Investigators recorded strikes delivered on civilian targets. Amongst the infrastructure damaged were the territory of a dacha community and residential buildings where civilians live. [A dacha is a sort of a summer house, usually with a little plot of land where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries, or keep a garden; a cooperative dacha community is an association of persons, each of whom has a dacha plot within the same territory – ed.]

Details: In addition, Russian forces fired on the village of Horokhovatka in Izium District at around 03:00, causing a forest fire over an area of 500 square metres.

Other attacks during the day were recorded, but there were no casualties among the civilian population.

