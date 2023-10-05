Cabinet of Ministers appoints three more deputy defence ministers

On 5 October, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed three new deputy ministers of defence.

Source: Taras Melnychuk, the government representative in the parliament, on Telegram, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov

Details: On 5 October, Melnychuk said that the Cabinet of Ministers had appointed three deputy defence ministers – Ivan Havryliuk, Stanislav Haider and Dmytro Klimenkov.

Umierov said that Ivan Havryliuk would become deputy for military and technical policy.

He early reported that Havryliuk is a lieutenant general: "In April-August 2022, he was the head of the Ukrainian working group at the coordination centre for assistance in Germany, previously he was an adviser to the commander of the Armed Forces Logistics Forces and the head of the Main Logistics Department – Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces."

Quote from Umierov: "The most important tasks are the development of the Defence Forces' weapons and military equipment, the re-profiling of the Ukrainian defence industry to NATO nomenclature and close cooperation with partner countries."

Dmytro Klimenkov – Deputy on Procurement issues

Earlier, he worked as the commercial director of Joint-Stock company Ukrtransgaz.

Umierov noted that during his tenure, he managed to exceed the plan for gas injection into underground storage facilities by more than 50% and increase the number of non-resident customers by 15%.

Prior to that, he worked as First Deputy Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, Director of Infrastructure and Logistics at UIA and Head of Major Projects at Swedish company Ericsson.

His key priorities are standardisation, systematisation, effective control and digitalisation of procurement, creation of a phased procurement and control algorithm, and the full launch of the Non-Lethal Procurement Agency.

Stanislav Haider – Deputy Head of Institutional Development

Haider is the Head of Digital Transformation at the NACP. In his previous position, he was responsible for the agency's strategic planning based on the objectives and key results (OKRs) methodology, where key business processes were reconfigured. Under his management, the Anti-Corruption Portal of Ukraine, the Register of Corrupt Officials, the Unified Whistleblower Portal, etc. were launched.

The main priority is to build a sustainable and holistic Defence Ministry institution that is data-driven and ensures transparency and accountability.

Background:

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed three deputy defence ministers on 27 September.

On 18 September, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed six deputy ministers of defence and the ministry's State Secretary.

On 5 September, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) accepted the resignation of Oleksii Reznikov from the position of Minister of Defence.

On 6 September, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) approved the appointment of Rustem Umierov, the former head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, as the Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

