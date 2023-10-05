Defence forces destroy six Russian tanks in one day on Bakhmut front

Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed six Russian tanks on the Bakhmut front in one day.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, on Telegram

Quote: "They destroyed six Russian tanks on the Bakhmut front in one day.

The Asgard Group of the Ochi (‘Eyes’) unit of the 120th Reconnaissance Battalion worked in cooperation with the Shark Group of the 28th Mechanised Brigade, the Klavdicha Group of the 92nd Assault Brigade and the head of the electronic warfare and cyber warfare service of the 28th Mechanised Brigade."

Details: They destroyed three T-72, one T-80 and two T-90 tanks, as well as 2s1 self-propelled guns and one BMP.

