All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Defence forces destroy six Russian tanks in one day on Bakhmut front

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 5 October 2023, 13:17
Defence forces destroy six Russian tanks in one day on Bakhmut front

Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed six Russian tanks on the Bakhmut front in one day.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, on Telegram

Quote: "They destroyed six Russian tanks on the Bakhmut front in one day.

Advertisement:

The Asgard Group of the Ochi (‘Eyes’) unit of the 120th Reconnaissance Battalion worked in cooperation with the Shark Group of the 28th Mechanised Brigade, the Klavdicha Group of the 92nd Assault Brigade and the head of the electronic warfare and cyber warfare service of the 28th Mechanised Brigade."

Details: They destroyed three T-72, one T-80 and two T-90 tanks, as well as 2s1 self-propelled guns and one BMP.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

All News
Donetsk region
Ukrainian military advances along Novoprokopivka and Bakhmut – ISW
Special Operations Forces win "duel" with Russian mortar crews
Ukraine's Armed Forces succeed near Robotyne, Klishchiivka and Andriivka – General Staff
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: