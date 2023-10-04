All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Armed Forces succeed near Robotyne, Klishchiivka and Andriivka – General Staff

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 4 October 2023, 08:06
Ukraine's Armed Forces succeed near Robotyne, Klishchiivka and Andriivka – General Staff
PHOTO: VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY ON TELEGRAM

Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to advance on the Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts, they gained partial success in the areas west of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as partial success near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, and they consolidate their positions too.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 4 October

Details: On the Bakhmut front, the Russians attempted to regain their lost ground in the area of Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail. Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue their assault operations in the area south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses on the Russians in manpower and equipment, and consolidating their positions.

Advertisement:

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces successfully repelled Russian attacks near Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces launched over 10 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Marinka and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Defence Forces repelled over 10 Russian attacks near Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces engaged in counter-battery combat, destroyed storage points and successfully struck the Russian rear.

Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions on the Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia fronts, as well as in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no significant change in the operational situation was recorded.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from moving to vulnerable areas.

Quote from General Staff: "Over the last day, 43 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile strikes and 108 air strikes and fired 55 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on both the positions of our troops and civilian facilities in our state."

Details: At the same time, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Air Force aircraft carried out 14 attacks on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, and six attacks on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck three areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, as well as 21 artillery pieces belonging to the Russians.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
Donetsk region
Russians drop bomb on Illinivka and launch tank attack Avdiivka, injuring civilians
Zelenskyy visits soldiers on Kupiansk-Lyman front
Train hits Russian air defence system near Horlivka: three soldiers killed
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: