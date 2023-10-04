Ukraine's Armed Forces succeed near Robotyne, Klishchiivka and Andriivka – General Staff

Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to advance on the Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts, they gained partial success in the areas west of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as partial success near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, and they consolidate their positions too.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 4 October

Details: On the Bakhmut front, the Russians attempted to regain their lost ground in the area of Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail. Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue their assault operations in the area south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses on the Russians in manpower and equipment, and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces successfully repelled Russian attacks near Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces launched over 10 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Marinka and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Defence Forces repelled over 10 Russian attacks near Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces engaged in counter-battery combat, destroyed storage points and successfully struck the Russian rear.

Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions on the Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia fronts, as well as in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no significant change in the operational situation was recorded.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from moving to vulnerable areas.

Quote from General Staff: "Over the last day, 43 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile strikes and 108 air strikes and fired 55 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on both the positions of our troops and civilian facilities in our state."

Details: At the same time, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Air Force aircraft carried out 14 attacks on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, and six attacks on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck three areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, as well as 21 artillery pieces belonging to the Russians.

