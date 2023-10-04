All Sections
Special Operations Forces win "duel" with Russian mortar crews

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 4 October 2023, 12:19
The Special Operations Forces fighters destroyed two Russian 120-calibre mortars and an ammunition storage point in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Soldiers of the 3rd Special Operations Forces Regiment have achieved a unanimous victory in a ‘duel’ with mortar crews of the Russian army.

The SOF operators discovered two enemy 120-calibre mortars and an ammunition storage point near one of the settlements in Donetsk Oblast. With the help of a UAV, members of the intelligence adjusted the mortar fire and destroyed all three targets with their own forces."

Subjects: Donetsk region
