Special Operations Forces win "duel" with Russian mortar crews
The Special Operations Forces fighters destroyed two Russian 120-calibre mortars and an ammunition storage point in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Quote: "Soldiers of the 3rd Special Operations Forces Regiment have achieved a unanimous victory in a ‘duel’ with mortar crews of the Russian army.
The SOF operators discovered two enemy 120-calibre mortars and an ammunition storage point near one of the settlements in Donetsk Oblast. With the help of a UAV, members of the intelligence adjusted the mortar fire and destroyed all three targets with their own forces."
