EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 5 October 2023, 13:34
EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell
JOSEP BORRELL. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, believes that the US should reconsider its decision concerning its aid for Ukraine since the EU, in his opinion, is not able to replace it.

Source: Borrell at the European Political Community Summit in Spain, European Pravda

Details: Borrell called the decision of the US not to include the support for Ukraine in the temporary financing agreement bad news and expressed hope that this is not the final position of the US.

Quote: "Ukraine needs the support of the European Union, which will certainly be increased, but also the support of the United States. My hope, the hope of the Ukrainians, and I believe of all those who do not want Putin to win, is that the United States can take the matter back into its own hands and continue to support Ukraine."

More details: At the same time Borrell stressed that "Europe certainly cannot replace the United States" in the support of Ukraine but it is planning to extend the aid.

Quote: "Europe is increasing its support. In the table there are proposals for 50 billion euros for the civil and economic part, and 20 billion for the military part."

Background: 

