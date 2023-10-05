Russians strike hospital in Beryslav

The Russians struck a hospital in the city of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, during an air attack On 5 October, completely destroying the fourth floor of the building and injuring civilians.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "There was a direct strike on a hospital in Beryslav.

Advertisement:

The fourth floor was completely destroyed, another one was partially destroyed. The Russian attacks also damaged emergency service vehicles.

Two medics were injured. An ambulance driver received a head injury and a fractured leg, and the paramedic was severely concussed."

Details: Prokudin added that at the moment information is being established.

As of now, besides the frontline regions, an air-raid warning has been issued in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

The Head of the Kherson Oblast MIlitary Administration also warned the public about the threat of another attack in the region.

PHOTO: PROKUDIN ON FACEBOOK

PHOTO: PROKUDIN ON FACEBOOK

Background:

On 5 October, the Russians launched five airstrikes near the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





