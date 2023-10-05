All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians strike hospital in Beryslav

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 5 October 2023, 13:57
Russians strike hospital in Beryslav
photo: PROKUDIN ON FACEBOOK

The Russians struck a hospital in the city of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, during an air attack On 5 October, completely destroying the fourth floor of the building and injuring civilians.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "There was a direct strike on a hospital in Beryslav.

Advertisement:

The fourth floor was completely destroyed, another one was partially destroyed. The Russian attacks also damaged emergency service vehicles.

Two medics were injured. An ambulance driver received a head injury and a fractured leg, and the paramedic was severely concussed."

Details: Prokudin added that at the moment information is being established.

As of now, besides the frontline regions, an air-raid warning has been issued in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

The Head of the Kherson Oblast MIlitary Administration also warned the public about the threat of another attack in the region.

 
PHOTO: PROKUDIN ON FACEBOOK
 
PHOTO: PROKUDIN ON FACEBOOK

Background: 

  • On 5 October, the Russians launched five airstrikes near the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: