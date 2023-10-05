All Sections
Bus accident in Italy: Foreign Ministry confirms death of 9 Ukrainians

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 5 October 2023, 14:55
Bus accident in Italy: Foreign Ministry confirms death of 9 Ukrainians
The scene of a bus accident in Italy. Photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has confirmed the death of 9 Ukrainians in an accident with a tourist bus on 3 October near the Italian Venice in Mestre.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, Foreign Ministry Speaker, in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency; European Pravda

Details: Nikolenko said the Venice police confirmed the death of nine Ukrainians and the injury of six.

Quote: "Ukrainian consuls will visit the injured citizens in hospital today, get acquainted with their condition and provide them with the necessary consular assistance."

Background: Earlier, the prefecture of Venice reported nine Ukrainians killed in an accident in Mestre. 

The prefecture reports that 21 people were killed in the accident: 9 Ukrainians, 4 Romanians, 3 Germans, 2 Portuguese, a Croat, a South African and an Italian. The last one was the driver. 

Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The bus crashed on Tuesday, 3 October, shortly before 20:00, for reasons that have not yet been established. It was taking tourists to a campsite. 

The bus flew off the overpass and fell down. Some reports indicate that the bus was running on methane, fell on power lines and caught fire. Investigative actions are ongoing. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine.



