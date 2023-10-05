All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Bus accident in Italy: Foreign Ministry confirms death of 9 Ukrainians

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 5 October 2023, 14:55
Bus accident in Italy: Foreign Ministry confirms death of 9 Ukrainians
The scene of a bus accident in Italy. Photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has confirmed the death of 9 Ukrainians in an accident with a tourist bus on 3 October near the Italian Venice in Mestre.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, Foreign Ministry Speaker, in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency; European Pravda

Details: Nikolenko said the Venice police confirmed the death of nine Ukrainians and the injury of six.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Ukrainian consuls will visit the injured citizens in hospital today, get acquainted with their condition and provide them with the necessary consular assistance."

Background: Earlier, the prefecture of Venice reported nine Ukrainians killed in an accident in Mestre. 

The prefecture reports that 21 people were killed in the accident: 9 Ukrainians, 4 Romanians, 3 Germans, 2 Portuguese, a Croat, a South African and an Italian. The last one was the driver. 

The bus crashed on Tuesday, 3 October, shortly before 20:00, for reasons that have not yet been established. It was taking tourists to a campsite. 

The bus flew off the overpass and fell down. Some reports indicate that the bus was running on methane, fell on power lines and caught fire. Investigative actions are ongoing. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: