Ukraine's Defence Intelligence posts video of special forces landing in occupied Crimea

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 5 October 2023, 17:50
screenshot

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has posted another video of a special operation on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence 

Quote: "As part of the special operation of the military intelligence of Ukraine on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, intelligence officers of the Artan Special Forces Unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine landed on the west coast of the peninsula, as well as on the Tendra and Kinburn Spits."

Details: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda that this concerns the operation, details of which were reported earlier

It is reported that on the way out after completing their combat mission in the Crimea, the forces of the Artan unit also battled at sea as the Russians tried to pursue special forces on surface high-speed patrol boats with aviation support.

Quote from Artan commander Viktor Torkotiuk: "This is not the first and not the last operation by the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine on the Crimean peninsula. Most of them will be revealed only later. This is the systematic, planned and coordinated work of all involved units. The enemy will feel the consequences of our work for a long time. By our actions, we constantly remind the Russian invaders of the inevitability of the liberation of all occupied territories. "

Background: 

  • On 4 October, information appeared that, as part of an operation, the time frame of which was not disclosed, Ukraine’s Special Forces landed on the territory of occupied Crimea and attacked the Russians, and after completing the mission, they retreated.
  • The Ukrainian forces were engaged in a battle with the Russian invaders. According to Andrii Yusov, representative of Defence Intelligence, there were many killed and wounded amongst the Russian personnel. 
  • Unfortunately, there were losses among Ukrainian defenders too, though these were still not as many as among the Russians.

