Ukrainian special operation forces land in Crimea, battle with losses occurs – Defence Intelligence

BOATS THAT LANDED ON CRIMEA'S SHORE. SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO BY UKRAINE'S DEFENCE INTELLIGENCE

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has stated that units of the Special Operations Forces landed on the territory of the occupied Crimean peninsula and attacked the Russians, and after completing the mission, they retreated.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence; Andrii Yusov, representative of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence: "The Stugna and Bratstvo special operations units, as part of the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence’s special unit headed by Tymur, landed on the territory of the Crimean peninsula and inflicted fire on the Moscow occupiers!

Crimea will be Ukrainian! Glory to Ukraine!"

Details: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence posted a video showing the boats heading towards the shore.

Defence Intelligence did not specify when the landing took place.

Andrii Yusov, representative of Defence Intelligence, stated in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda that after completing the task, having inflicted losses on the Russians, the special forces group withdrew, although also with some losses.

Quote: "There was a battle with the Russian occupiers; many were killed and wounded among the invaders' personnel. Unfortunately, there are losses among Ukrainian defenders too, though these are still not as many as among the Russians’.

The special operation aimed at the liberation of Crimea continues.

We call on all residents of the peninsula to wait and help the Defence Forces in every way possible to liberate the Ukrainian territories."

Reference: The commander of a special unit of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, known by the alias Tymur, participated in the liberation of the Zmiinyi (Snake) Island.

